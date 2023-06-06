Skip to Content
Weather News

Rain doesn’t stop creativity at Community Arts Workshop

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 5:40 pm
Published 5:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A little rain didn't stop people from getting work done.

Artists still showed up the Community Arts Workshop in Santa Barbara to work on Solstice floats and murals.

They are working with a deadline as the June 23 Solstice Festival and June 24 (Noon) Solstice Parade nears.

Artists covered paper mache creations with tarps.

E-J Huerta, the head mask maker, said most of her work is created with cardboard that can be damaged in rain.

Since this year's theme is roots, they are working on trees and flowers and float structures.

Carlos Cuellar finished a large mural before the rain fell.

He said acrylic paint dries fast.

They hope more volunteers will come out rain or shine.

They are also welcoming donations of materials and money to help them complete the creations that will be enjoyed by people along the Santa Barbara Street parade route and in Alameda Park.

For more information visit sbsolstice.com.

