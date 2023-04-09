Skip to Content
National Weather Service issues dense fog advisory for Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a dense fog advisory for coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties warning of lowered visibility of a quarter mile or less Sunday night through Monday.

This three county dense fog advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the NWS's Los Angeles-based office.

The NWS advises drivers, especially during the Monday morning commute, to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

