National Weather Service issues dense fog advisory for Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a dense fog advisory for coastal areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties warning of lowered visibility of a quarter mile or less Sunday night through Monday.

This three county dense fog advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the NWS's Los Angeles-based office.

Dense fog advisory issued for coastal areas of LA/Ventura/Santa Barbara counties later this evening through Monday morning. Areas of visibilities lowering to 1/4 mile or less, making for dangerous driving conditions. #LAWeather #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 10, 2023

The NWS advises drivers, especially during the Monday morning commute, to slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.