SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Works Deputy Director John Waddell appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about repairing storm damaged areas. Waddell said his department estimates the total bill to repair and replace infrastructure will be $40-$50 million.

Waddell was asked where the funding will come from, and what the top priorities will be when the storms clear.