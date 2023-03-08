Flood Watch issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ahead of approaching storm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ahead of the approaching storm.

This watch is in effect from late Thursday afternoon through late Friday night, according to NWS.

NWS said this watch will especially take place in northern SLO County.

The following is provided by the National Weather Service:

IMPACTS... Excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This includes the Salinas, Sisquoc, and Santa Ynez Rivers. Extensive street flooding is likely. ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving atmospheric river storm system will result in many hours of steady moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected, except 5 to 10 inches over northwest San Luis Obispo County. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not cross flooded roadways.

For your most up to date weather forecast, click here.