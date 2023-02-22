SLO County emergency services and public safety agencies brace for rare winter storm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services, as well as public safety agencies are in full preparations for this week's approaching winter storm.

The storm is expected to bring rare snow and ice in some parts of the county, reaching perhaps as low as 1,000 feet.

“One of the main things that we're concerned about is the very cold temperatures," said San Luis Obispo County Emergency Service Coordinator Rachel Dion. "Temperatures 20 degrees colder than normal and not seeing a large difference between the temperatures overnight and the temperatures during the day, seeing snow levels potentially drop to 1,500 feet, so we're potentially looking at snow in the North County, which on one hand is kind of exciting, but on the other hand is going to be a nightmare for people commuting to work, so we're worried about ice on the roadways, potential snow on the Cuesta Grade, and looking at how that is going to impact travelers within our county.”

With the storm set to arrive as soon as Wednesday night, all government and public safety agencies within San Luis Obispo County have coordinated planning efforts ahead of the potentially dangerous weather soon to the hit the area.

“This morning we had a meeting with our entire operational area," said Dion. "So the county and all of our jurisdictions within it, the cities, the CSDs, the fire agencies, our law enforcement, our public works, to make sure that everyone is ready to go. We all received a briefing from the National Weather Service on what to expect this week. We're starting to look ahead at roads, the levee, and different areas that are prone to flooding, as well as areas that are prone to ice. We have all of our staff ready, so if the worst happens, we're ready for it.”