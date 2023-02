SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A cold winter storm is expected to bring snow to lower elevations and potentially hazardous conditions across the Central Coast. San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Coordinator Kaitlin Munds appeared live on News Channel 3-12 at 4 p.m. to discuss what local agencies are doing to prepare, and the steps residents can take to be safe.

