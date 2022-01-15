Tsunami advisory issued for California coast following volcano in Polynesia

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory for the California coastline, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties Saturday morning.

The advisory recommended people to move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas if you were located in the coastal area. People were also warned to be alert and listen to instructions from local emergency officials.

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, a tsunami advisory (different from a tsunami warning) is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is imminent, expected, or occurring.

For areas under an advisory, the threat of a tsunami may continue for several hours after initial arrival - but significant flooding is not expected.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management said strong currents continued off the local coast into Saturday afternoon, and damage to harbors and piers could occur.

The advisory remained in effect until the warning center declares there is no more danger for the coast.

For updates from Santa Barbara County officials, click here.

This tsunami advisory was issued after a large underwater volcano erupted near the Tonga Islands on Friday night.

The sudden explosion sent waves through the shorelines of Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, and flooded coastal roads and properties, according to CNN.

Satellite imagery of the eruption showed a massive ash cloud and shockwaves exploding out of the South Pacific ocean:

For more information on the eruption's impacts across the globe, click here.