Structures damaged, power lines knocked down by wind and rain in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Carports were damaged, streets were flooded and power lines were knocked down by a storm system that moved through southern Santa Barbara County Saturday evening.

Officials in Santa Barbara County confirmed carports and property were damaged at a Goleta area condominium complex. Homes on the 400 block of Camino Del Remedio had reported damage, according to officials.

NewsChannel crews on the scene reported damage at the condo complex.

High power lines near the intersection of Turnpike Road and Hollister Avenue were also reported down.

So far, officials have not said if there were any injuries.

It is unclear at this time what the exact cause of the weather incident. This story will be updated as we learn more.

