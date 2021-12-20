California faces week of storms, likely travel troubles

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drought-stricken California is facing a week of heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain from another series of the kind of storms that were not expected to be likely this fall and winter due to La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean. Forecasters say successive waves of precipitation moving into Northern California from Tuesday through Sunday afternoon will coat parts of the Sierra Nevada with 1 to 5 feet of snow. Higher elevations could get up to 8 feet. There’s also potential for significant low-elevation snow, including over Interstate 5 north of Redding. Wet weather will arrive in Southern California later in the week.