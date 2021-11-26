70s and sunny Thanksgiving weekend along the Central and South Coasts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fantastic weekend is in store for the South and Central Coasts. After a gusty Thanksgiving in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, temperatures land above average.

Friday afternoon the winds started to die down. A red flag warning for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties was canceled late afternoon.

The next seven days should see little change and is why people choose to live and visit the California Coast. Expect sunny days with highs in the 70s in most of Santa Barbara County and low 80s in part of San Luis Obispo County. However, once the sun sets be ready for a jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures could fall into the 30s and 40s.