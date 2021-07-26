Monday morning forecast July 26th

Weather News

Scattered showers and possible thunder are expected in the Los Angeles County and Ventura County areas, with monsoonal moisture making its way through the Central Coast.

The flow of rain is moving north west into Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County.

It will be mostly cloudy skies with high amounts of fog hitting the coast. The forecast focuses on the showers and potential thunderstorms throughout the evening.

A small amount of sunshine will peak through the clouds as it will warm up into Tuesday, with areas up to five degrees above average.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Ventura and Los Angeles County until 8 p.m. tonight.