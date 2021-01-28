Even COVID closed business owners are back to deal with weather issues

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The crawling atmospheric river storm system that's taken its time to maneuver down the Central Coast has given business owners time to make a safety plan in areas ahead of the rain.

Many have shown up to shore up their doors and driveways.

Some have not fully reopened due to the coronavirus crisis, and some have had limited hours.

On many streets, known for flooding, sandbags and other protections are up at the business entrances.

You can see a lot of preparation has been done on Anacapa Street downtown, along with Ortega and parts of De la Vina.

In the December weather some businesses were hit by mud and debris when storm drains clogged up in a two day rain event. The owners are hoping to avoid a second round.

