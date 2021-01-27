Multiple trees topple into San Luis Obispo County roads during early storm

Weather News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - As wind and rain arrived in San Luis Obispo County early Wednesday morning, California Highway Patrol reported multiple large trees had fallen into roadways.

The first tree was reported around 1:35 a.m. in North County just west of Templeton.

Officers said the tree or branch was about 30 inches in diameter lying across Vineyard Drive. Drivers were advised to use caution in the area.

A second tree toppled into a roadway shortly after and was found at about 1:35 a.m.

This large tree fell across the entirety of San Luis Bay Drive at See Canyon Road near Avila Beach.

A third tree reportedly fell around 1:52 a.m. in South County, just north of Nipomo.

The oak tree was described as being about eight inches in diameter and was blocking the southbound lane of Hetrick Avenue at Willow Road.

A fourth tree fell around 4:23 a.m. in the area of Walnut and Poplar Avenues just north of Santa Margarita.

This tree was only blocking part of the road.

While each of these incidents occurred shortly after the storm system reached SLO County, CHP was unable to confirm if weather was the cause of the tree damage.

As of 2:45 a.m., our storm tracker showed up to 0.60 inches of rain along the SLO County foothills and mountains.

Watch our Live Storm Tracker for the latest weather updates every half hour into Wednesday morning.