Light showers, gusty winds expected Monday, more wet weather later this week

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This storm system is just one of many we are seeing this week. The system first arrived Sunday evening along the Central Coast and is expected to continue to bring light showers, mountain snow and gusty winds through Monday. Rain totals won’t be too impressive with this system with most cities picking up 0.05”-0.75”. Impacts from the gusty winds may be the bigger issue this afternoon.

Strong gale force winds will generate very large/choppy sea conditions along with dangerous rip currents on Mon. Surf heights could peak as high as 20 ft for the Central Coast and 12-14 ft for LA/Ventura counties. Minor coastal flooding/ beach erosion possible. #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/BeBb13Degr — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 25, 2021

While these storms so far have been small when it comes to rain amounts. It is a good reminder to be prepared for wet weather. Whether it is replacing your tires, windshield wipers or getting sandbags.

A wetter system will impact the area late Tuesday through Friday. That system should bring local cities a couple inches of rain.