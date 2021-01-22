Central Coast braces with week of rain about to begin on the West Coast

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After a long dry spell dating back to last Spring, significant rain will come into California in the next week including the drought-challenged Central Coast.

The National Weather Service says residents in areas including Montecito, Santa Barbara and Goleta should see some light rain falling tonight after 7 p.m. into tomorrow morning.

Rain is forecasted Sunday night.

The big event will begin sometime late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Periods of rain, heavy at times, will come down.

Estimated totals at this point indicate it could be about four inches by next Friday.

The area, has been mostly dry since late Spring and early Summer, except for a strong downpour December 27.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel3 - 12, KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today.)