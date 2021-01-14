Local reservoirs needing more rainfall to help raise current levels

Weather News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The first major storm of the season brought much-needed rainfall to the Central Coast three weeks ago.

Since then, however, it's been a dry start to the winter season, with unseasonably warm weather forecast for the Central Coast for the next several days.

With temperatures set to soar into the 80's in many places, the lack of precipitation is not helping restore local reservoir levels.

In San Luis Obispo County, Lopez Lake is only at 39.7% capacity.

The number marks a 12% drop since the lake reached its highest level this year in mid-April.

In north San Luis Obispo County, Lake Nacimiento is faring much worse.

Right now, the lake is measuring just 22% capacity.

At nearby Lake San Antonio, it's just 16% full.

In Santa Barbara County, some lake levels are faring better, while other are in desperate need of wet weather.

Lake Cachuma currently sits 64% full, while Jameson Reservoir is at 75%.

Just east of Santa Maria, Twitchell Reservoir is nearly dry at just 1.5% of capacity, while at Gibraltar Reservoir is at 10.2%.