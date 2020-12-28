1st significant storm of season hits Central Coast, SoCal

Weather News

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California is having its first significant storm of the season. Lightning flashed and thunder pounded as the storm front swept across the region early Monday. Parts of the Central Coast saw hail.

A winter storm warning is in effect through tonight in the mountains of #SantaBarbara and #Ventura Counties. We could see several inches of snow! #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/hQf200DGNS — Anikka Abbott (@AnikkaTV) December 28, 2020

Downpours have been followed by bands of rain that are expected to continue through the afternoon. Meteorologists say the front moved fast enough to prevent any serious flooding.

The National Weather Service has reported Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County reporting stations have seen some of the highest rain totals. San Marcos Pass getting 1.52 inches of precipitation as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to the NWS in Oxnard.

A winter wonderland in Southern California mountains. Taylor Hanks sharing this from Green Valley Lake near Big Bear. Looks beautiful! @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/CxPucSX5i2 — Joey Buttitta (@Joey_Buttitta) December 28, 2020

Snowfall accumulations in the region’s mountains are expected to range from 6 inches to 12 inches at elevations above 5,000 feet. The system also brought snow to the Sierra Nevada and showers to parts of Northern California on the heels of a Christmas Day storm.