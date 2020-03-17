E. Camino Cielo, Gibraltar Road closed due to ice and snow

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple mountain roadways above Santa Barbara County were closed Tuesday due to snow and icy conditions from recent storms.

East Camino Cielo, Painted Cave Road and Gibraltar Road were closed to through traffic Tuesday by Caltrans and Santa Barbara County.

According to Caltrans public information officer Jim Shivers, Highway 154 is maintained by Caltrans and the neighboring roadway are maintained by local agencies.

Residents who live in the area are allowed through but should drive slower than usual and exercise extreme caution.

Visible snowfall and ice can be seen on some mountaintops and roadways above Santa Barbara.