Oxnard man arrested for attempted carjacking after crashing into a pole on Ojai Avenue

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 27-year-old Oxnard man was arrested after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and attempting to carjack another vehicle nearby.

On Nov. 18, around 8:54 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Ojai Avenue and Del Norte Road for a traffic collision where the a witness shared that the driver had fled the scene on foot toward a nearby bike path stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Arriving deputies found a white Volkswagen Tiguan that had crashed into a utility pole at the intersection and shortly after their arrival, a man approached the deputies and told them that a man, later identified as a 27-year-old Oxnard resident, had attacked him and tried to take his car detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 51-year-old Ojai man said he was near his vehicle parked on Ojai Avenue across from the Von's Shopping Center on Maricopa Highway when the 27-year-old assaulted him, but that he had fought him off and drove away with minor injuries shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the Ojai man provided a description of the 27-year-old and a separate witness to the traffic collision told deputies that he had just seen the missing driver near the Von's Shopping Center.

Deputies attempted to contact the 27-year-old, but he ran away through the Von's parking lot before being stopped and arrested noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 27-year-old had minor injuries after the incident and was medically cleared at the Ventura County Medical Center before being booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of attempted carjacking, battery, obstruction, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Oxnard man also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for a local misdemeanor hearing added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.