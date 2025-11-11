Bellflower man arrested in connection with months-long string of office-based burglaries

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 59-year-old Bellflower man was arrested in connection with a series of thefts from offices in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

On July 3, 2025, a person reported they were working at the offices of Manchester Financial in Thousand Oaks when they discovered their wallet was stolen stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Credit cards taken from the wallet were used at two Ralph's, one in Woodland Hills and the other in Agoura Hills, and a CVS in Woodland Hills shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, the same suspected burglar returned to multiple Thousand Oaks medical offices and entered during business hours and stole wallets, purses, and work bags from employees detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On the same dates, the victim's credit cards were used to purchase items from a Michael's in Moorpark, a Ralph's in Camarillo, and two Targets in Camarillo and Simi Valley noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 6, the same man returned to Thousand Oaks and stole a person's wallet as they were performing a procedure at a medical office in the 1000 block of Newbury Road and used the busy victim's credit card to shop at a Target detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, property crimes detectives were alerted to the theft and spotted the burglar, later identified as a 59-year-old man from Bellflower, leaving the department store with the unlawfully obtained goods and the latest victim's credit cards in his possession.

The same day, the suspected burglar was arrested and booked into the East County Jail on charges of felony burglary and felony identity theft and on Nov. 7, detectives booked him for additional counts connected to the earlier crimes including three counts of felony burglary and three additional counts of felony identity theft explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 59-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $400,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.