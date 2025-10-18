Skip to Content
Ventura County

Person hospitalized after sailboat caught fire while refueling in Channel Islands Harbor

Image courtesy of Alan Bases
By
today at 5:58 pm
Published 6:03 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The Sea Warrior, 24-foot sailboat, caught fire while being refueled at the Channel Islands Harbor Saturday afternoon resulting in one person being hospitalized.

The extent of the person's injuries and their current condition has not been publicly released.

Firefighters towed the burning boat away from the fueling station and into more open waters as part of the response explained the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire sent up large plumes of black smoke, but firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the flames using firefighting vessels.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

