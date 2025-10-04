Simi Valley man arrested for threatening neighbor with a knife following multi-hour standoff

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 50-year-old Simi Valley man was arrested for brandishing a knife at a neighbor after a multi-hour standoff Friday.

On Oct. 3, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call in the Simi Valley Drive area for a person who brandished a knife and threatened a neighbor stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department Saturday.

Arriving officers contacted the suspect, later identified as a 50-year-old Simi Valley man, but he refused to surrender and instead, barricaded himself inside his home detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Additional resources were called to the scene including a SWAT team, crisis negotiators, a K9 unit, and an unmanned aerial system squad shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, law enforcement personnel were able to enter the home after several hours of attempted negotiations and safely took the man into custody.

The man was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on charges of brandishing a weapon and criminal threats noted the Simi Valley Police Department.