Skip to Content
Ventura County

Camarillo Police investigating racial slurs and hate symbol spray painted at Community Center Park

KEYT
By
today at 1:09 pm
Published 1:34 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – A utility box and temporary street sign near Community Center Park on Burnley Avenue were vandalized with spray-painted racial slurs and a hate symbol at some point over the weekend.

Deputies were dispatched to a reported vandalism at Community Center Park that may have happened early on Aug. 24 or late on Aug. 23 stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies found that a utility box near the park and a temporary sign naming the park were spray-painted with racial slurs and a hate symbol.

The utility box has been repainted and the vandalized sign removed shared the Camarillo Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schaum Song at 805-797-6413.

You can also report details of the crime while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-5477. Tips that lead to an arrest and criminal complaint could result in tipsters receiving up to $1000 from the local crime watch organization.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
camarillo
Camarillo Police Station
Community Center Park
crime and courts
graffiti
hate symbol
KEYT
Vandalism
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content