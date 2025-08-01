Police Say Missing Oxnard Man May Be in Santa Barbara Area

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police is searching for a missing adult who may have been traveling to the Santa Barbara area.

The missing man is 57-year-old Louis Hernandez, who was last seen at the 2500 block of Apple Lane in Oxnard. A press release from the Oxnard Police Department says he may be driving a white ’20 Toyota Tacoma with CA license 79897X2.

They say Hernandez may have been driving to the Santa Barbara area.

Hernandez is 5'8' tall and approximately 160 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. His clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information about Louis Hernandez and his whereabouts should contact the Oxnard Police Department dispatch immediately at (805) 385-7740.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

