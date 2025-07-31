Oxnard pair convicted for carjacking and robbery of man who gave them a ride in March

OXNARD, Calif. – Leann Guzman and Richard Mendez were both convicted of carjacking and robbery after a man gave them a ride in Oxnard on March 20 of this year.

On March 20, Guzman and Mendez were riding in a car in Oxnard when they asked the driver to stop and Guzman forcibly removed the keys from the ignition while Mendez pointed an object that appeared to be a gun at the driver stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Mendez demanded all of the driver's property and ordered him out of the vehicle while Guzman warned that Mendez would shoot the driver if he didn't comply.

The driver feared for his life and complied before exiting the vehicle and stating that he would call the police shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Guzman and Mendez laughed while noting they had taken his phone and Guzman got into the driver's seat and drove away with Mendez in the back seat detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Detective with the Oxnard Police Department used GPS data from Mendez's ankle monitor, he was on active parole at the time of the crime, as well as DNA and cellphone evidence to identify and arrest the pair explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During their trial, both defendants were tried simultaneously with a jury assigned to each person noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

This rarely used courtroom procedure allows witnesses to testify once in front of both juries while making sure that certain evidence that only applies to one defendant's charged counts is only presented to the appropriate jury explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both juries found the defendants guilty on all charged counts added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A similar courtroom procedure was used to prosecute three people in San Luis Obispo County earlier this month.

Guzman is currently scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 22 where she faces up to nine years in state prison and Mendez is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 25 where he faces up to 23 years in state prison shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"These convictions demonstrate the effectiveness of strong investigative work, innovative courtroom procedure, and the use of technology to hold violent offenders accountable," said Deputy District Attorney Brandon Yeaton who prosecuted the case. "No one should fear being threatened or robbed while offering a ride."