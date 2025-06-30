Two Port Hueneme residents arrested on felony warrants following foot chase and attempted carjackings on Rose Avenue Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, two people with multiple felony warrants were arrested in the 2200 block of North Rose Avenue in Oxnard after attempting to flee from police.

On June 27, around 11:49 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit and the Violent Crimes Unit spotted a vehicle with two people, a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, with felony warrants stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department.

Both are residents of Port Hueneme and known gang members added the Oxnard Police Department.

The 29-year-old driver of the vehicle had six felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants and the 23-year-old passenger had a felony warrant for being an at-large parolee shared the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, as police units arrived at the scene, the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle and collided with another motorist attempted to enter the parking lot.

The motorist was uninjured by the collision and the female passenger attempted to flee the scene on foot but was arrested on her felony warrant detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers then began to pursue the fleeing driver on foot who was seen throwing a semi-automatic handgun while being chased noted the Oxnard Police Department.

The 29-year-old then ran into northbound traffic on Rose Avenue and attempted to enter occupied vehicles in the roadway before he was ultimately taken into custody explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The Oxnard Police shared that the 29-year-old driver was booked with attempted carjacking, firearm possession by a person with several prior felony convictions, hit and run, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident or other active criminal activity is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online here. You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting their website here.