A man died after an early morning collision with a wall at the intersection of Wooley and Ontario

OXNARD, Calif. – An unidentified man died after the 2015 Infiniti Q50 he was driving crashed into a block wall at a home at the northwest corner of Wooley Road and Ontario Street early Friday morning.

On June 6, around 4 a.m., an on-duty Oxnard Police officer saw a grey 2015 Infiniti Q50 heading westbound on Wooley Road from the area of C Street at a high rate of speed stated a press release Friday from the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, the officer followed the vehicle and saw the vehicle reach speed over 100 miles per hour as it approached Ventura Street but did not pursue the vehicle.

Shortly after the observation, the same officer arrived at the scene of a collision at the intersection of Wooley Road and Ontario Street to find the same Infiniti Q50 with extensive damage from a collision with a block wall at a home at the northwest corner of the intersection detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The single driver, whose identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Traffic investigators took over the investigation and a preliminary investigation revealed that the Infiniti was traveling westbound on Wooley Road at excessive speeds when, for still unknown reasons, it collided with the center median and veered off of the roadway and into the yard of the nearby residence and eventually crashed into the home's block wall detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

While high speeds are believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision, it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs also played a role and the investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing noted the Oxnard Police Department.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Patrick Blanche at 805-385-7749 or through email at patrick.blanche@oxnardpd.org.

