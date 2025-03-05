Ventura pedestrian dies Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Gonzales Road Sunday

OXNARD, Calif. – Leo Hendricks of Ventura, a pedestrian who was in critical condition earlier this week after he was hit by a Nissan Sentra in the 1600 block of Gonzales Road, died Tuesday afternoon.

On March 2, around 9:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported collision with injury between a vehicle and a pedestrian stated the Oxnard Police Department in a press release Monday.

According to Oxnard Police, the collision between the Nissan Sentra and the 77-year-old pedestrian was near the entrance of the Rose Ranch Shopping Center and Hendricks was transported from the scene and remained in critical condition at Ventura County Medical Center until his death on the afternoon of March 4.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Sentra was eastbound on Gonzales Road when it collided with Hendricks who was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk shared the Oxnard Police Department.

The driver of the Sentra remained on the scene after the collision and at this point in the investigation it appears as though neither high speeds nor impairment played a role in the incident explained the Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into the now-fatal collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Coordinator Alvaro Pulido at 805-385-7749 or at alvaro.pulido@oxnardpd.org.