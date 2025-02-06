Two 51-year-old Oxnard men arrested Thursday in connection with December 17 stabbing

OXNARD, Calif. – Two 51-year-old men from Oxnard were taken into custody Thursday in connection with a Dec. 17 stabbing at the Elks Lodge on South A Street.

On Dec. 17, around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Elks Lodge in the 800 block of South A Street for a reported stabbing stated a press release from the Oxnard Police Department Thursday.

Arriving officers discovered that a 43-year-old Oxnard man had been taken to a local hospital by a friend with a single stab wound to his torso detailed the Oxnard Police Department.

The 43-year-old's injuries were non-life-threatening and he was later released from the hospital shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and found enough evidence to identify two suspects, two 51-year-old men from Oxnard explained the Oxnard Police Department.

Arrest warrants were granted for both men and search warrants were issued for their respective residences in Oxnard added the Oxnard Police Department.

On Feb. 6, search warrants were executed by SWAT Teams from the Oxnard Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office alongside the Violent Crimes Unit at two Oxnard homes, one in the 1700 block of Tehama Street and the other in the 800 block of Dicha Drive shared the Oxnard Police Department.

Both men were located at the residences and taken into custody and investigators located multiple firearms and ammunition explained the Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, on of the men was booked on attempted murder and conspiracy and the other man was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-288-3289 or through email at diego.estrada@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information about this investigation or any criminal activity while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting their website.