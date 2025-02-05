Two Ventura men arrested for felony arson while tending to fire in Santa Clara Riverbed Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Two Ventura men were arrested Monday evening for felony arson while tending a fire in the Santa Clara Riverbed south of Olivas Links Golf Course.

On Feb. 3, around 6 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Homeless Liaison Unit alongside the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit were conducting a fire prevention operation in the Santa Clara Riverbed, south of the Olivas Links Golf Course stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit was using a drone with thermal imaging when they discovered "an active reckless fire" in the riverbed that was being tended to by two people detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies observed embers flying from the fire and into nearby Arundo donax grasses in the riverbed shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Winds at the time were blowing about eight miles per hour with gusts of up to 14 miles per hour added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, due to the high fire risk at the time, deputies contacted the two people tending the fire, a 53-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, and determined they were responsible for the fire.

Both men were arrested and booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for one count of felony arson each stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this year, the Auto Fire began in the Santa Clara Riverbed before it was fully contained.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office Homeless Liaison Unit is made up of two sergeants and eight deputies who are tasked with using modern policing methods and proactive approaches while addressing issues related to the unhoused community explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious behavior by calling the Ventura County Sheriff's Communications Center at 805-654-9511 or 911 for emergencies.