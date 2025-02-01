Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after pursuit in Moorpark Friday morning

MOORPARK, Calif. – Several law enforcement agencies helped arrest a 21-year-old Friday morning after he stole a car on Jan. 26, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Los Angeles man found the victim's vehicle at the 13000 block of Vista Lavana Drive, where it had been stolen four days prior, detailed the VCSO.

Law enforcement found the suspect after going through surveillance footage and conducted a traffic stop for the man, explained the VCSO.

A pursuit began and the suspect crashed into two uninvolved vehicles after deputies lost sight of the man near Spring Road and Los Angeles Avenue, according to the VCSO.

The suspect's car was found at 6800 Simmons Way in Moorpark after he fled the scene on foot after immediately spotting officers, explained the VCSO.

Detectives also found a handgun in the area where he was running and a citizen later reported a suspicious person near Elk Run Loop and Spring Road where they finally arrested the LA man, detailed the VCSO.

The man was later taken into custody and booked at the Ventura County Main Jail under the following charges: