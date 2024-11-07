Skip to Content
Ventura County

Moorpark man arrested for arson and resisting arrest outside of Banfield Pet Hospital

KEYT
By
today at 10:58 am
Published 11:13 am

VENTURA, Calif. – A 22-year-old Moorpark man was arrested for arson and resisting arrest after allegedly lighting a fire in the parking lot of the Banfield Pet Hospital Thursday morning.

On Nov. 7, around 6:57 a.m., officers were dispatched after a person reported seeing a man lighting a fire in the parking lot of the Banfield Pet Hospital in the 5000 block of Ralston Street stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Within two minutes of the call, a patrol officer arrived at the scene and saw a man, later identified as a 22-year-old Moorpark man, tending to a one square foot fire made up of garbage and shrubbery from the pet hospital detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to the Ventura Police Department, when the officer approached the man, he attempted to flee and a physical altercation ensued as the officer attempted to detain the man.

The officer was able to take the man into custody and extinguish the fire shared the Ventura Police Department.

The officer had moderate injuries and the 22-year-old had minor injuries after the the altercation and both men were treated at a local hospital added the Ventura Police Department.

The 22-year-old was then transported and booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges of arson and resisting arrest resulting in injuries to a peace officer stated the Ventura Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
arson
Banfield Pet Hospital
KEYT
resisting arrest
ventura
Ventura Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content