Moorpark man arrested for arson and resisting arrest outside of Banfield Pet Hospital

VENTURA, Calif. – A 22-year-old Moorpark man was arrested for arson and resisting arrest after allegedly lighting a fire in the parking lot of the Banfield Pet Hospital Thursday morning.

On Nov. 7, around 6:57 a.m., officers were dispatched after a person reported seeing a man lighting a fire in the parking lot of the Banfield Pet Hospital in the 5000 block of Ralston Street stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Within two minutes of the call, a patrol officer arrived at the scene and saw a man, later identified as a 22-year-old Moorpark man, tending to a one square foot fire made up of garbage and shrubbery from the pet hospital detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to the Ventura Police Department, when the officer approached the man, he attempted to flee and a physical altercation ensued as the officer attempted to detain the man.

The officer was able to take the man into custody and extinguish the fire shared the Ventura Police Department.

The officer had moderate injuries and the 22-year-old had minor injuries after the the altercation and both men were treated at a local hospital added the Ventura Police Department.

The 22-year-old was then transported and booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges of arson and resisting arrest resulting in injuries to a peace officer stated the Ventura Police Department.