Barricaded suspect arrested in Moorpark after standoff

today at 11:34 am
Published 11:51 am

MOORPARK, Calif. – Several agencies across Moorpark helped arrest three people in a police standoff at 4725 South Moorpark Ave. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A 44-year-old man charged at deputies with a metal object as police entered the home and was hit with a projectile causing his retreat to the back of the home, detailed the VCSO.

The 44-year-old's 18-year-old son then hit a detective and was arrested after a struggle while another 45-year-old woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant, explained the VCSO.

The 44-year-old then barricaded himself in a room and did not comply, going on social media to say as such as detectives wanted him to exit the room, according to the VCSO.

The Moorpark man continued to hang up on calls intended for negotiation before chemicals forced his exit from the room, detailed the VCSO.

All three people were arrested and booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility and await court appearances.

