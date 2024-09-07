Two arrested for illegal gun possession in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested two people at a traffic stop after finding a stolen handgun and ammo in their car.

A 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were both booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility after their arrest for gun-related charges, according to the OPD.

The 41-year-old Oxnard resident is a documented street gang member and is on parole as a convicted felon with firearm possession and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer detailed the OPD.

The 41-year-old also tried smuggling narcotics into the jail upon his arrival, explained the OPD.

Those with information on similar crimes are asked to contact either the OPD or Ventura County Crime Stoppers for anonymous tips.