Fans hope X Games will return to Ventura next year

VENTURA, Calif.-The X Games packed the Ventura County Fairgrounds for the second time in less than a year, but organizers have yet to announce their next summer location.

Visit Ventura President & CEO of Marlyss Auster is hopeful the games will be back in some fashion.

"The community showed up, the partners showed up, and X Games absolutely loved Ventura, once again," said Auster.

Ventura rolled out the drones to welcome the games and fans described the experience in similar ways.

"I'm enjoying the crowd, the vibes this year." said Audra Clay.

"Great people, great vibes," said Richard Hernandez.

Some businesses, close to the fairgrounds, enjoyed extra foot traffic.

"We are still getting all the numbers in from X Games on the attendance, but we know that we met at least what the numbers were last year, "said Auster, "It felt different because we were twice the size, so we had stroller room and we had room to move around, so it felt really comfortable."

Tony's Pizzaria on E. Thompson Blvd. saw more people stopping by on their way to and from the fairgrounds.

Owner Bruce Barrios credits the set up that had no parking in the fairgrounds lot.

The parking lot was filled with events and grandstands.

The Surf Rodeo rides into the Ventura County Fairgrounds next.

The event is this Friday and Saturday right after the Fourth of July.

Auster described it as an old school Ventura event.

"This weekend is going to be amazing."

It includes surf contests, a mechanical bull, cornhole, contests, prizes a beach bar and more.

For more information visit https://www.surfrodeo.org and https://www.xgames.com