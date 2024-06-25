Javier Montez Jr. of Oxnard sentenced to 24 years in prison for lewd acts on a juvenile family member

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday that Javier Miramontez Jr. was sentenced to 24 years in state prison for the molestation of a family member.

Miramontez Jr. previously pled guilty on May 15, 2024, to three felony counts of lewd acts on a minor and admitted to the following special allegations.

PC 1203.066(a)(8)-Substantial Sexual Contact

PC 667.6(d)(1)-Consecutive Sentence Imposed

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant has Engaged in Violent Conduct

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, beginning in 2013 when Miramontez Jr. was 21-years-old, he repeatedly molested his relative when she was between the ages of seven and ten.

The abuse happened at family events, trips, and during sleepovers for almost three years and only stopped once the young sexual assault survivor revealed the abuse to another family member explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The victim and her family courageously spoke at the sentencing hearing about surviving this

trauma," explained Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews who prosecuted the case. "These crimes depend on secrecy, and I hope that others will be encouraged by the victim’s bravery to come forward."

Miramontez Jr. is currently scheduled for a restitution hearing on Aug. 12, 2024, in courtroom 45 of the Ventura County Superior Court shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.