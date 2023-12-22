Skip to Content
Five rescued after car went one-hundred feet over the road edge Friday morning in Ventura

Ventura City Fire Department
By
today at 10:45 am
Published 11:23 am

VENTURA, Calif. – Five people under the age of 18 were rescued after the car they were traveling in went 100 feet over the side near the intersection of Poli Street and Court Avenue in Ventura Friday morning.

According to the Ventura City Fire Department, two engines and a ladder truck worked together to safely and successfully rescue all five underage people.

All five were transported to local hospitals and three remain under medical care detail Ventura City Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

