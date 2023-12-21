Skip to Content
Ventura County

Hueneme Bay Club neighborhood of Port Hueneme under evacuation order due to rain

City of Port Hueneme
By
today at 12:14 pm
Published 12:24 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – An evacuation order remains in effect for residents of Hueneme Bay Club within the City of Port Hueneme due to heavy rain on Thursday.

The exact area that remains under an evacuation order is north to Bolker Way, South to Channel Islands Boulevard, west to Patterson Road and East to Triton.

A temporary shelter has been set up for those who have been displaced at Oxnard College Gymnasium at 4000 South Rose Avenue.

Check back here for more updates concerning emergency announcements and evacuations in the area.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
evacuation order
KEYT
Oxnard College
port hueneme
ventura county
weather news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content