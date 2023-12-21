Hueneme Bay Club neighborhood of Port Hueneme under evacuation order due to rain

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – An evacuation order remains in effect for residents of Hueneme Bay Club within the City of Port Hueneme due to heavy rain on Thursday.

The exact area that remains under an evacuation order is north to Bolker Way, South to Channel Islands Boulevard, west to Patterson Road and East to Triton.

A temporary shelter has been set up for those who have been displaced at Oxnard College Gymnasium at 4000 South Rose Avenue.

Check back here for more updates concerning emergency announcements and evacuations in the area.