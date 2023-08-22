Ventura County Fire Department crews survey damage following stormy weekend

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department has crews surveying the area in the aftermath of this weekend's storm.

The agency increased its staffing in order to meet the needs of the community during the storm.

Fire crews went to target areas where there was previous flooding.

They also investigated mountain rangers affected in Ojai as well as fooding and downed trees seen just outside the city.

This week fire crews are visiting flooded areas including parts of Camario and Simi Valley.

