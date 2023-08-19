Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura County Pride celebrates diversity

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 8:52 pm

VENTURA,- Ventura County Pride organizers chose the theme Ventura Dreamin' for its free festival at Plaza Park in downtown Ventura on Saturday.

Visitors had a chance to see all the resources available to the community including Diversity Collective, Diversity Shines, and Planned Parenthood.

Santa Paula City Council member Pedro Chavez served as a guest speakers.

"Pride is not just about a festival, " said Chavez, "It happens everyday, so be proud of who you are, to all the young people -your lives matter."

He said love wins.

Entertainers included folklorico dancers and lipsyncing trios.

The festival entrance had plenty of security near the park's Moreton Bay Fig Tree .

Once inside festivalgoers had a chance to shop, dine and socialize.

For more information visit diversitycollective.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content