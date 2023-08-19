Ventura County Pride celebrates diversity

VENTURA,- Ventura County Pride organizers chose the theme Ventura Dreamin' for its free festival at Plaza Park in downtown Ventura on Saturday.

Visitors had a chance to see all the resources available to the community including Diversity Collective, Diversity Shines, and Planned Parenthood.

Santa Paula City Council member Pedro Chavez served as a guest speakers.

"Pride is not just about a festival, " said Chavez, "It happens everyday, so be proud of who you are, to all the young people -your lives matter."

He said love wins.

Entertainers included folklorico dancers and lipsyncing trios.

The festival entrance had plenty of security near the park's Moreton Bay Fig Tree .

Once inside festivalgoers had a chance to shop, dine and socialize.

For more information visit diversitycollective.org