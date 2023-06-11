World Oceans Day celebration includes outrigger race

VENTURA, Calif.-World Oceans Day is being celebrated up and down the coast.

The celebration at Harbor Cove in Ventura on Saturday included music and an outrigger race.

Teams could be seen sprinting to the finish at the entrance to the Ventura harbor.

Some were experts, others novices.

Winning teams included the Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoe Club, Dana Outrigger Canoe Club and Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club.

They docked their boats on the beach to enjoy the rest of the day.

Cloudy skies did not keep beachgoers away.