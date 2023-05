VENTURA, Calif.-The Avenue of Flags is a Memorial Day weekend tradition.

The flags line the roads at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park each year in Ventura.

Each flag once covered a military casket.

They are donated from the families of veterans.

Many visitors prepare flowers to place on veterans graves.

Others walk or drive along the Avenue of Flags to pay their respects.

Ivy Lawn Memorial Park is open to the public.