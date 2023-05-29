Skip to Content
“Remember and Honor” Memorial Day brings veterans together in Oxnard

"Remember and Honor" Memorial Day ceremony held at Oxnard's Plaza Park
Published 11:50 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-Veterans held a "Remember and Honor" Memorial Day ceremony in Oxnard.

They held the event in Plaza Park by the Veterans Memorial.

The Oxnard High School Air Force Jr. ROTC , U.S. Navy Sea Cadets and Disabled American Veterans took part.

Retired Navy Captain Brad Conners was one of the guest speakers.

Organizers said there were thrilled with the turnout.

"I think it's great. We planned it in a short period of time," said Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24 Jr. Vice Commander Manuel Gonzales.

U.S. Army Veteran Sal Gonzales served as emcee.

Lorraine MacDonald sang America The Beautiful and God Bless America.

The ceremony served as a reunion of sorts for veterans who don't always get to see each other every day.

They hope young people will learn to appreciate the reason for the holiday.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

