2 males arrested for illegal firearm violations in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — According to Oxnard police department, 2 males were arrested Saturday for illegal firearm violations after officers stopped and searched their vehicle.

Oxnard police say 21-year-old Oxnard and an 18-year-old, both residents of Oxnard, had loaded P80 firearms without serial numbers.

OPD stopped their vehicle for a vehicle code violation on the 1800 block of North Ventura Road at approximately 8:05 p.m.

The 2 males were also charged with other firearms violations, according to OPD.

If anyone has information regarding this case or other criminal activity they are encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or on their website.