Oxnard man on probation arrested for multiple firearms violations

OXANRD, Calif. – On Thursday, West County Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) detectives arrested an 18-year-old Oxnard resident on probation for weapons charges including: possession of an assault rifle, possession of a manufactured firearm not properly registered, criminal storage of a firearm, and child endangerment.

SEU detectives were conducting directed enforcement when they visited the residence of the 18-year-old on probation at the 200 block of Louisiana Place in Oxnard.

Pursuant to probationary search conditions, SEU detectives searched the residence and found a loaded .223 caliber short barrel assault rifle without registration, an extended magazine, and various ammunition.

Due to the 18-year-olds prior conviction, he is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to SEU detectives, the loaded rifle was not properly stored and was easily accessible to small children residing at the home.

Detectives arrested the 18-year-old for being in possession of an assault rifle, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a manufactured firearm not properly registered, criminal storage of a firearm, and child endangerment.

On May 22, Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed felony charges against the 18-year-old who remains in custody on a $60,000 bail.