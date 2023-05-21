Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 8:49 pm
Published 8:36 pm

National Disaster Search Dog Foundation hosts open house

SANTA PAULA, Calif.-The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation held a rare open house on Saturday in Santa Paula.

The foundation's training grounds are located in Wheeler Canyon in Santa Paula.

That is where trainers turn rescue dogs into rescuers.

Visitors had a chance to see the training in action.

The dogs searched for survivors in a simulated neighborhood hit by a natural disaster such as an earthquake.

Donations help the foundation deploys teams all over the globe.

For more information visit https://searchdogfoundation.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

