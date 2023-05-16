Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team locate and assist 10 missing hikers

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office Upper Ojai Search and Rescue (SAR) Team located and aided ten missing hikers near the "Last Chance" area of Santa Paula Canyon on Friday.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12, Ventura County Sheriff's Dispatch received a text using the Apple Emergency SOS feature from a group of ten hikers that were unable to find their way back from Santa Paula Canyon.

Additionally, guardians for some of the ten hikers contacted Sheriffs about the missing group and that they may potentially be in need of aid.

SAR team dispatched 13 members that hiked approximately four miles into Santa Paula Canyon and located the missing hikers around 11:15 p.m.

Majority of the hikers were not prepared for the initial hike and were provided food, water, and lighting equipment as they were led out of to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead.

At 2:40 a.m., all ten hikers and 13 SAR team members successfully returned to the Trailhead. Most importantly, nobody required medical aid and the awaiting guardians met with their missing hikers.

The Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team has 28 volunteer members that average 4000 hours per year on searches, rescues, training, and public events.

For more information about the Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team, visit their website at www.ojaisar.org.