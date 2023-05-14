Skip to Content
Ventura County
May 14, 2023 10:39 pm
Anderson .Paak returns home to entertain young fans

Anderson .Paak packs the house

VENTURA, Calif.-Grammy winner Anderson .Pack packed the house at his annual .Paak House festival.

This year .Paak  moved his fifth event from his Oxnard hometown to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The Friday night show included a number of artists.

His Brandon Anderson Foundation gave Boys and Girls Clubs of Oxnard and Port Hueneme tickets before the event sold out.

It's just one way Anderson .Paak gives back to the community.

For more information visit http://paakhouse.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

