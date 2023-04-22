Ventura County task force closes online controlled substances marketplace run through social media

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Unit ended an investigation on Mar. 16 of a 15-year-old allegedly operating an online market for alprazolam (Xanax), psilocybin mushrooms, and various forms of marijuana.

The task force was alerted to the marketplace when investigating the Feb. 10 overdose of a woman that linked to a social media account on Telegram selling the previously listed controlled substances to multiple people in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Unit (VCFOCU) then used an undercover detective to contact the seller to purchase alprazolam on Mar. 16.

A search warrant was then issued for the seller's residence in Oxnard where the VCFOCU detail the discovery of the amount of Farmapram, a medication manufactured in Mexico that contains alprazolam, previously agreed to be sold to the undercover agent.

Due to the sellers age, he was arrested and released into the custody of a guardian. The case has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review.

Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine and a Schedule IV controlled substance prescribed to treat anxiety and panic disorders. If abused, it can slow or even stop breathing, especially if taken in combination with alcohol or opioids the VCFOCU explain.