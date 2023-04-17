Ventura Superior Court Judge confirmed to Second District Court of Appeal, Division Six

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Superior Court Judge Tari L. Cody was confirmed as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Six after more than 22 years as a Superior Court Judge.

Associate Justice Cody was nominated by Governor Newsom on Jan. 31 of this year and was unanimously confirmed by a three-member commission including Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Cody began her assignment Monday.

Cody will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Perren who was present and spoke during Justice Cody's confirmation ceremony.

Ventura Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin G. DeNoce said, “The Ventura Superior Court thanks Justice Cody for her many years of dedicated service and extends its best wishes to her in her new assignment. The Court’s loss is conversely the Court of Appeal’s gain: of an outstanding judge who is well respected by her peers and the attorneys that have appeared before her for her intelligence, judicial demeanor and the care with which she makes her judicial decisions."

Justice Cody was originally appointed to the Ventura Superior Court bench by Governor Gray Davis on Dec. 6, 2000. Cody served as the Supervising Judge of the Juvenile/Probate courthouse.

Before joining the Superior Court's bench, Cody was an associate at Lemieux & O'Neill from 1994 to 2000 and she was an associate and partner at Nordman, Cormany, Hair & Compton from 1985 to 1994.

Justice Cody earned her Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola Law School.